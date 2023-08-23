Mayor Plante comes across as an arrogant fool over the Publi-Sac issue. The folks at Métro Média know what the problem is: it’s Plante’s bylaw. Plante deftly shifts the blame away from herself, sideways, and bids on the closest, most convenient scapegoat, namely the “financing method."
We used to call this the Peter Principle: when you can’t shovel blame upstairs, shovel it sideways. Or, simply put, you have reached the highest degree of your incompetence. Plus, out of one side of her mouth, she wants to protect local media and avoid closures. Out of the other side of her mouth, she tells The Suburban that “you have our response." That would be the side of her mouth that denies any protection of any media. Not even a thin disguise for self-serving hypocrisy.
Saw her on TV recently, dancing on a Pride Parade float. To my thinking, only proud people can do that. Plante is shameful. Might “head in the sand” be her new “comfort zone”? So, at the end of the day, the Publi-Sac is not green enough. But fireworks are green. Sewage in beach waters is green. Used syringes and needles discarded in public places are green.
Is Plante green? Meh. More like yellow.
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
