Concerning the tragedy of cyclists being killed or maimed by traffic accidents, there are a number of critical factors involved. Firstly, it is not necessarily the auto driver who is a fault - although that is what we are programmed to believe. The current Montreal administration with their obsession with cycling is equally responsible. Drivers do not want to hurt cyclists who are being given the notion that they have free reign over everyone. The number of actual infractions of the Quebec Highway Safety Code done by cyclists is huge. I suggest that ALL infractions whether by pedestrians, cyclists, or vehicles, be dealt with equally and with the same hefty fines.
A cyclist or pedestrian looking at their phones while illegally crossing an intersection is as dangerous to the public as a drunk driver.
It's time to hold everyone equally responsible for urban transit accidents.
Too many infractions are being ignored - its time for the laws and the enforcement to change.
Gary Ikeman
Westmount
