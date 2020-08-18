Benoit Dorais, Chairman, Executive CommitteeCity of Montreal
Dear Mr. Dorais,
Your administration has launched a pre-budgetary consultation urging citizens to give their opinions as to what orientations our municipality should adopt for the 2021 budgetary year. I have been contacted by citizens who have alerted me that the budgetary information and the survey is entirely in French.
I note that this is not the first time that your administration has ignored its obligations to provide services in English. I accuse your administration of being in violation of the following articles of the Montreal Charter of Rights and Responsibilities:
article 4 - Transparency in the management of municipal affairs serves to promote the democratic rights of citizens.
article 5 - Citizen involvement in municipal affairs serves to build confidence in democratic institutions, reinforce a sense of belonging to the city and promote active citizenship.
artice 12 - Montréal’s cosmopolitan character represents a valuable resource that is further enhanced by promoting inclusion and harmonious relations between its communities and persons of all origins.
article 13 - Montréal is a French-speaking city that, according to the law, also provides services to its citizens in English.
article 16 dd - Supporting public budgetary processes with regard to the preparation of Montreal's budget and its three year programme for capital expenditures,
There are at least a dozen other articles one could also invoke to question the unacceptable decision of your administration to provide only a French language survey on the City's budgetary situation.
I thus demand that the survey be translated into English and the consultation period be extended for an additional three weeks, to give correspondents the same length of time that was attributed to the French only version.
I seek your immediate commitment to correct this situation and your promise that a similar situation will not re-occur.
Yours truly,
Marvin Rotrand
City Councillor
