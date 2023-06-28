Due to the upcoming elections to be held in November 2024, school boards are obliged to state publicly their status regarding their electorate and wards (ridings). This brings to mind a pilot project proposed by Élections Québec regarding municipal elections to be held in November 2025.
Announced in early June, the institution is proposing online voting for 15 municipalities. This is not a good idea and should be discouraged. Here's why:
Not only are computers too easy to hack but also there are other physical security issues.
By requiring people to physically go to a polling station, we can control the environment in which voting takes place. Only the voter is allowed in the voting booth when marking their ballot. There is no possibility of influencing the choice the voter makes.
Whether it's provincial, municipal or school board elections, I believe that paper ballots are safer for elections.
Anyway, kudos to Élections Québec for its pilot project initiated in the Fall of 2015 that should be encouraged. They headed the free "Vox Populi Program" geared toward our students. Let's recall the Education Act calls for the introduction of students to school democracy. Think of student councils and the obligation to consult students at Governing Boards.
In its latest newsletter, June 20, 2023, "Zone d'éducation à la démocratie," we learn that 268 schools joined the program: Vox populi : Ta démocratie à l’école! ( www.voxpopuli.quebec )
Moreover, this year student councils of 10 schools won $1,000 scholarships for implementing mobilizing projects which contributed to the influence of democracy in their communities.
I believe the program and the initiative deserves to be expanded to all schools in the province. After all, democracy is the root of a civilized society.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.