On Christmas Day, Paul Shubin and a team of volunteers once again put on the NDG Christmas Turkey Dinner for NDG residents, individuals and families- in need. Held as always at the Saint Ignatius Church on West Broadway, it was the 28th edition of the event, each one of which has served between 1,100 and 1,200 people since it started.
Aside from the team of volunteer meal preparers and servers, over the years Paul has recruited about 60 volunteer cooks across NDG who each Christmas buy and cook a turkey, sometimes two, and take their birds to the church on Christmas Eve. Volunteers also prepare Christmas desserts.
The Rotary Club of Montreal West and NDG decided that this year it was high time to recognize Paul’s achievement and contribution to our community, so this Christmas Eve, the Club’s President, Guiliana Pendenza, presented Paul with Rotary International’s Paul Harris Award. This award recognizes people who have made a significant contribution, to their communities and also to peace and fellowship at national and international levels.
With typical modesty, Paul insisted that the award also recognized the invaluable help of all the volunteers, without whom the event could never take place.
Colin Newhouse
Montreal
