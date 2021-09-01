Earlier in August the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a landmark scientific report that left no doubt about the existential threat to us and all life on this planet. We need to do something. We have very little time to make any meaningful impact on the cause of planetary history, but we can at least try.
Our continuous pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere has caused extreme droughts, heat waves, wildfires and flooding - and will continue to worsen unless we act decisively. We are facing the greatest threat to life in human history. We are witnessing devastating consequences condemning future generations - our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and beyond - to a world of desolation and pain.
We have an election coming up. Now is the time to approach the candidate of our choice and have her or him influence their respective parties to commit to drastic measures to cut back on greenhouse gases immediately after the election.
Knud Petersen,
Chute-a-Blondeau
