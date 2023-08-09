With the rise of artificial intelligence, dramatic shifts in the Earth's climate, and the impact of social media, it's clear that we must make some adjustments to the public school curriculum.
Alberta is promoting greater choice in education. I believe Quebec's sophisticated parents of today should also have options provided by the government which would be best suited for their children's education.
In that regard, we must expedite teaching certificates, more teacher recruitment, and adding more educational assistants to classrooms.
We must prioritize the growing needs of those children who have mental health and other learning challenges. We must implement programs that accentuate basic life and home maintenance skills as well as financial literacy training.
Apparently, the province will be looking at implementing an apprenticeship system, similar to the model used in Germany designed for high-school-age students who want to pursue skilled trades or vocational education. We should follow suit.
The aforementioned are a start in adapting our schools to face our ever-changing world. Quebec's governing boards which are primarily manned by parents must lead the way and make demands to pave the way toward a brighter future for our youth.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
