It is more than tiring to hear some radio hosts, bloggers, and journalists, both French and English, repeat their thoughts on how great the Legault government is doing, and has done, managing the pandemic.
Let’s consider the facts as reported through Health Canada. On a per 100,000 population basis, Quebec has the most cases, the most hospitalizations, second most ICU cases, and most deaths. By what standard can it be said that Quebec is managing the pandemic well?
Over 4000 seniors died during the first wave. By far, the most in Canada. On January 19th Quebec recorded 88 deaths, almost half of the Canadian total. The same week Quebec recorded between 50 and 100 deaths per day. Also the worst record in Canada.
The vaccine rollout was slow starting and disjointed in its application. PPE was missing and distribution was mishandled. Testing was late starting and now limited, making Quebec’s statistics on the number of new cases irrelevant and dishonest.
It is true that Quebec’s healthcare system has been a mess for a long time. That said, the CAQ hammered Couillard and Barrette for the way the Liberals dealt with the system and ran on an election platform plank promising that they could fix healthcare. After three-and-a-half years in power, what have they done? It is time to stop blaming the past and do what was promised. In typical Legault fashion, he blames others and tries to divert attention by raising ridiculous issues, such as getting a hockey team for Quebec City, and the number of Francophones on the Canadiens, not to mention the need for more powers for his nation.
It is time the opposition parties, the public, and the pundits start hitting the CAQ on the abject failure of their pandemic management and their failure to protect Quebecers. It is time for new leadership in Quebec. As a bilingual federalist, I just don’t know where it can come from.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
