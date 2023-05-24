The sense of resignation among the non-Quebecois citizenry of the province is palpable. It's source is not solely Francois Legault's CAQ government's discriminatory and divisive laws, it's that 80%+ of the Quebecois enthusiastically endorse his leadership aided and abetted by the province's French language media which often act as a propaganda weapon of the Quebec government. If you are a citizen of the province - possibly one whose family has been here for generations - but who is not Quebecois, who can you turn to in order to shield yourself from the venom being spewed in your direction? In order to ensure you and your family thrive? And to feel welcome in the province? Do you just give up? And plan your departure? When the government and the majority of the population turns against you, what do you do? What can you do?
Prof.Harold Simpkins
Montreal
