The anti-Semitism from the Palestinian demonstrators is so utterly frightening. Comparing Israel to the Nazis just shows the level of misinformation, lack of education and hatred inbred to another generation. « Palestine » should be freed from Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah. We can only hope for the world to wake up and help dismantle the hatred they have built for generations now.
Lucy Verebes Shapiro
Westmount
