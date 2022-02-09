We are lost at sea, leaderless and rudderless without a moral compass
I have never been more ashamed and disgusted with our heads of governments. Trudeau’s spineless non-action, allowing Ottawa and soon other towns and cities in Canada to be taken hostage by the tantrums of children refusing to be vaccinated. Legault’s seemingly unstoppable goal of a divided Quebec using the politics of division and discrimination to maintain his place on the throne. And mayor Plante living in a world of her own making untouched by the reality that surrounds her, of a rudderless metropolis spinning aimlessly with no direction or vision.
We used to point south and thank g-d we weren’t like them, but we have become our own version of a dysfunctional democracy. How did we get here, were we asleep at the wheel while ignoring the signs from so many other countries that had crossed the borders of democracies into autocracies. Where do we go from here, will we ever find our moral compass, will we ever have the leaders who act with the strength of integrity.
Ed Cukier
Montreal West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.