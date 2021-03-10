Our family is from a proud Quebec Anglophone family. We are four generations born and raised in Montreal. Personally I own a business in Montreal, I own a home in Montreal, pay taxes here in Quebec and have two 18-year- old twin children that are attending CEGEP here currently online.
I was very proud how our Quebec Government handled the first six months of this pandemic. The last six months have been very questionable. I do not believe that our current curfew is working, nor do I believe it is necessary or lawful to continue to impose it on us.
The numbers are showing across our country very similar results as other provinces that do not have a curfew. Going on two months of curfew you would think we would be exponentially better than all the other provinces, but we are not. It is time to open our restaurants again to 25% capacity, get our children back to CEGEP and university on a limited basis and END this mental health damaging curfew. I implore this government to start listening to its people and start reading the same results country-wide and worldwide as we do.
It is time to get our economy back on track and people back to work. We will still be careful. Reasonable and responsible people will continue to wear masks and social distance to protect our loved ones. The ones who do not are probably already breaking your rules. We do not want to fall ill. Have some confidence that without imposing these harsh measures that we will still be careful.
The province is continuing to get our elderly vaccinated, so it is time to start getting our youth and young adults back to school and back to socializing with their friends. Summer is coming and we hope for our kids' sake that you will allow sleep-away camp as our kids miss this experience terribly and last year's experience with day camps has proven that with protocols it can be done safely. Our children need to be children again.
We appreciate the government’s efforts to protect us but now this curfew and other measures are proving more harmful than good. Please lead us out of this pandemic as strong as you handled us going into it.
Steven White
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.