Our new Police Chief Fady Dagher infers that his officers will serve and protect with respect and equality all Montrealers irrespective of their diverse backgrounds, race and ethnicity.
I offer him these initiatives to do so for better public security:
Until the long-awaited body cams are worn by police, accept the right of individuals stopped by police in their car or on the street to hold their phones visibly high to record what is said and transpires; they have the right to ask why they've been stopped and/or see proof of any infraction in case they wish to contest it in court or protest to the media or public.
Police should always remain visible to serve notice to tens of thousands of motorists to drive appropriately instead of citing but a few while hiding down the block. This maximum visibility would prevent infractions from causing accidents, provide comfort for residents and merchants that they are present and serve notice on the bad guys “not to try it."
Convince Mayor Plante to add the citation speed on the signs a little higher than the posted speed to serve as continuous reminders to slow down all the time. Try a pilot project for a year adding an adhesive label with the citation speed and double dollar sign. Request the police, the public and the experts to monitor and judge its effectiveness during the year and after.
Request the Mayor coordinate with higher levels of government to get guns out of the home lock-up and into secure locations outside the home at the owner’s expense. And at the same time offer a gun buyback underwritten by Ottawa. Otherwise, conjugal violence may reach for the gun, a youngster may take a gun to a park or school and break-ins for the guns will continue to supply local gang violence.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
