Cognitive impairment, otherwise known as dementia and Alzheimer’s, is incurable. The slide into dementia may be slowed, but not stopped. The slide into Alzheimer’s cannot be slowed at all. What the victim faces is living out their life in a zombie-like state - lifeless, apathetic, and completely unresponsive to their surroundings.
In view of that, the choice of the dementia and Alzheimer’s victim to avoid such a fate with MAID is not depressed - contrary to Dr. Paul Saba’s opinion - but rational, at least until medical science comes up with a drug that can be administered as insulin is for diabetes.
Until that happy day, it is not for a doctor – no matter how well-meaning - to decide. It is the victim’s decision. Our bodies! Our choice!
Lawrence Papoff
Côte Saint-Luc
