I see the way StatCan published the results of the census concerning the status of English speakers in Québec is in keeping with Ottawa's basically throwing Québec's Anglos to the Nationalist wolves and actions (or inactions) such as Bill-13. Now I wonder if some of that wolf pack has infiltrated StatCan?
Alfred Epstein -
Les Cèdres
