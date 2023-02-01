Last week, Prime Minister Trudeau named Amira Elghawaby to be the first special representative to fight against Islamophobia. This nomination came just a few days before the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack that caused six deaths and 19 injuries in a Quebec City mosque. I believe that in Quebec, where Bill 21 restricts freedom of religion, we can applaud this nomination. But I would like to touch on something that has not been discussed much by the media. Last December, a man named Samer Elniz, a spokesman for the Muslim Association of Canada, wrote an article in the Chronicle-Telegraph in which he stated that certain policies adopted by the Legault government have been racist. It didn’t matter that his organization, the MAC, openly supports Hitler. In one 2021 video, a woman wearing a hijab says that the “industry of Islamophobia” is financed by Zionists. Here’s another interesting detail: the Ontario government had offered the MAC a $225,000 cheque to make that video! Furthermore, members of this organization have called for the murder of Jews and for the stoning of gay people all the while receiving $2 million from the Trudeau government over the last two years to fight against hate. So, here’s one question I hope we could get an answer to: why did the MAC receive $2 million? Doesn’t the Trudeau government always say that it fights for all minorities? Is this how it does so? In essence, we could applaud the fight against Islamophobia but not in the name of Jew bashing.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
