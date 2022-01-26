Howard Greenfield argues that s. 59 Charter prevents mother-tongue anglophones in the rest of Canada from registering their children in English schools in Quebec; and that, as the English community has been held hostage by provincial politicians during the last 40 years, the only solution is political. Short of recreating the Equality Party to raid the Liberals, I am unsure of a viable political option; but Mr. Greenfield mischaracterizes s. 23(1)(a) Charter as applying to anglophones in the rest of Canada.
In fact, it has a greater impact upon those who were never educated in Canada and can only claim that the English language is their mother tongue. The citizenship provision of s. 23 Charter, and s. 59 Charter, read in tandem, would prevent immigrants from enrolling in minority-language schools.
Nonetheless, Mr. Greenfield overlooks two key ingredients that are now being employed by the federal government in Bill C-32; the Official Languages law-reform bill: Immigration under ss. 91(25) and 95 BNA Act, 1867; and the unfettered power of Parliament under s. 16 Charter to advance the equality and use of official languages under the doctrine of national concern. As part of the unwritten constitutional rule— respect for minorities—, the federal government has decidedly trenched provincial jurisdiction in education; specifically, regarding access to minority-language instruction.
By virtue of s. 16 Charter, the Ottawa has the authority to act in any and all matters related to language and the protection of official-languages minorities. While the provinces have exclusive jurisdiction over the financing, administration and governance of education, generally, their power to control access to minority-language instruction is limited by the requirement of local consent; and by federal power regarding immigration, national mobility (s. 6 Charter) and the doctrine of national concern.
It is also noteworthy that federal power in immigration and national mobility, and in matters of national concern, such as language (s. 16 Charter) and respect for minorities, are not subject to provincial use of the Notwithstanding clause: s. 33 Charter.
Moreover, such limited provincial purview in matters of language, immigration and mobility into, and within, their territories would give them little room to employ s. 33 Charter to thwart federal involvement in minority-language schooling.
Under Bill C-32, the federal government has decided to protect French-language communities in the rest of Canada and their school networks by allowing non-citizen immigrants, who speak French as either a mother tongue or a second language, to enroll their children in French schools. Meanwhile, the Anglophone community and its school system are deprived of the same advantage and allowed to sink deeper.
It behooves one to ask whether English-rights groups and English school boards would call upon the federal government to stand up and exercise those very same powers to save the community in Quebec. I do not believe they would be willing to be so bold.
Deepak Awasti
Montreal
