Excellent editorial on the ticketing pandemic. Unfortunately the marching orders are given from the top. As far as the homeless it's been a lucrative carrousel. The city officials call for a press conference, issue a cheque to Montreal shelters then they return to collect outstanding fines accumulated by the homeless. The police are caught in a vicious circle. They are called to remove a homeless person loitering in a public place, they can't bring them to shelters because they are full, hospitals don't want them if they are not ill, police can't hold them. It’s really a no win situation. I can go on , I've seen so much with regards to the homeless. I've seen a woman who lives out of a bus shelter over night, early mornings she washes up with a bottle of water, combs her hair and puts on lipstick to be less noticeable. So many sad, sad stories.
Nick Minotti
Montreal
