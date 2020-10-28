What the hell is wrong with the people at the OQLF? Does no one in that office have any friends or relatives trying to run a small business and survive this global pandemic ? Do these people even know the degree of suffering going on?
It strkes me that the OQLF is staffed by ignorant, heartless, small-minded, nationalist morons. They have no shame. Their inspectors need to get real jobs and become useful, contributing members of society.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.