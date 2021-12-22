I would like to bring up a topic that is very close to the heart of Quebecers: protection of our companion animals. The pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented wave of pet adoptions. In the past year alone, 200,000 pets have been adopted in Quebec and, for the first time, more than half of all Quebec households have a cat or a dog. However, our Animal Welfare Laws have not been updated to reflect current scientific literature nor our cultural progression toward animal welfare.
Concerning among this is that Quebec still permits outdated surgical procedures such as partial digital amputation (commonly known as declawing), ear cropping, tail docking, and devocalization surgeries on our pets.
There is no medical or scientific literature that support these procedures for the health or well-being of our animals. In fact, evidence shows that these surgeries are harmful and result in negative consequences such as: chronic pain, pre-mature pain, negative behavioural effects, and an inability to express their normal behaviour. Many argue that these procedures should be referred to as a more accurately depicting term: mutilation.
Despite common misconceptions, studies show that after a provincial ban on declawing, the overall well-being of both pets and society increases. Quebec and Ontario are among the only two provinces in Canada where these surgeries are still permitted.
All of the associations and professional orders of veterinarians and technicians in Quebec (the Association des Médecins Vétérinaires du Québec, the Association des techniciens en santé animale du Québec the Association des étudiants en médecine vétérinaire du Québec, and the Ordre des médecins vétérinaires du Québec) as well as the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association have all stated positions opposing these procedures.
Finally, there is no economic benefit. These procedures generate little or no profit for society. In fact, with the current shortage of veterinarians and technicians, fewer animals can be treated for much more urgent and serious medical problems.
Today, I am using my voice to speak for the voiceless. Today, I ask you to ban non-preventive and non-therapeutic mutilation surgeries on our pets. Today, I encourage you to support my National Assembly petition found at the link below to end these procedures, and by doing so, single-handedly increase the health and well-being of our companion animals and our own quality of life in Quebec. I do not want to live in a society that treats animals this way. I trust my government, and I know we all want to be on the right side of history.
https://www.assnat.qc.ca/en/exprimez-votre-opinion/petition/Petition-9295/index.html
Alexandra Yaksich, Spokesperson for the Collective of Veterinarians, Animal Health Technicians, and the Public Against Declawing.
