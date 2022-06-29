It has been recently reported that Legault has stated: People shouldn't put "all cultures on the same level.” A few days earlier, it was reported that non-francophone artists (rather English artists) were not welcome.
Pierre Séguin, co-artistic director and stage director of the Fête nationale, stated that the Fête nationale was to be all inclusive – but draws the line at artists singing in English. How is that “all inclusive”?
Finally….Legault has shed his and the CAQ’s hypocrisy. Unless one is white, French and presumably Catholic (maybe Protestants would be permitted), you are not welcome in Quebec. He and his party have been deceiving the population all this time. He is now confident that the time has come to let everyone know that the CAQ does not welcome diversity and is, indeed, non-inclusive.
Emboldened by the polls claiming his party’s win come the October election, the gloves are now off. We “autres” are only good for our tax dollars. We “autres” are welcome if we only live, breathe and speak in French. Shut up, pay up or leave. Multiculturalism or even basic acceptance of others in this province is “verboten”.
Otherwise…do not come to Quebec…you are not welcome.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
