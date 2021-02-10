One year ago, Bill 40 came into effect, eliminating school boards. Unlike the anglophone boards, their francophone counterparts couldn’t claim the protection of the constitution’s minority language rights provisions in education.
The CAQ voter was told by Education Minister Roberge that school board reform meant more autonomy for individual schools and a greater role for parents in running the show. How’s that going? Today, a francophone school can’t install an air purifier without the minister’s say so. And that isn’t forthcoming. And the service centres replacing the boards that are are in operation have no legal right under the reform to complain. A trap worthy of Jacques Parizeau was laid, and the CAQ voter bought it hook, line, and sinker.
How much is lobster going for these days, anyway?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
