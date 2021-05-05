Pierre Trudeau assailed the logic of Distinct Society status for Quebec, saying that if you’re distinct from me, then I’m distinct from you. Essentially, bully for you.
In today’s Quebec, multicultural Montreal is distinct from the ROQ (“Rest of Quebec”). English Quebec is, under the constitution’s minority rights provisions, a distinct educational community, where other minorities in its bosom are, under the Blanchard judgment, a constitutional protectorate.
Wendell Willkie’s post-war One World was a quixotic federation of ideas uniting all of humanity, “small not only on the map, but also in the minds of men.” In today’s One Quebec, it is not the world, but the minds of men that are small.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.