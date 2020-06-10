It is true what you say about the Plante administration working towards the elimination of parking spaces. Such spaces mean that fewer visitors in their cars care to venture downtown. Oh yes, the response is to take public transport. Well, as a West Islander, this is not practicable, especially if one wants to visit the many good restaurants in the Plateau or downtown and on the weekends. Buses operate on a reduced schedule and forget about EXO trains. The trains servicing the West Island is a matter that can fill volumes.
Personally, we have given up the pursuit of going downtown, potholes and detours notwithstanding. Fortunately, we have excellent restaurants and taste varieties here to keep us quite satisfied. All of this even before COVID-19. Good luck to Montreal, it needs it.
Michael Leduc
DDO
