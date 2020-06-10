As head of a seniors' organization, I want to thank The Suburban for its' recent editorial regarding the removal of traffic lanes and the implementation of bicycle paths on dozens of streets all over the city with no consultation whatsoever. Your editorial so well summarizes what so many people think.
Public space does not belong to Mayor Plante and her party. It is insulting for decisions of this magnitude to be made with no input from local elected officials or the public. Removing parking spaces on commercial streets will definitely have a negative impact on the businesses on those streets. It will also hurt senior citizens, person of reduced mobility and others who drive.
A city administration that does not believe in dialogue and consultation but always sides with cyclists, does not merit the public's
support.
Lilia Esguerra
President, Filipino Golden Agers' Asso. of Montreal (FILGA)
