If racist language, laws and policies come from the top echelons of government, why should we be surprised when there is an increase in hatred and violence in our society. Premier Legault is no different from previous nationalist Quebec leaders and right wing politicians. These folks feared diluting the supremacy of their chosen people with immigration. Unfortunately, as bright as he appears to be he is obsessed with the ideology of forming the ethno-state.
The report on systemic racism at the MUHC does not bother Legault, he is in denial or perhaps he isn’t even interested in a nonfrancophone institution. I wonder why it wasn’t done at the CHUM. Racist laws and policies have always been a part of the Canadian identity, and the Premier’s statement of limiting immigration to reduce the risk of “extremism and violence” harks back to the Immigration Act of 1869 and subsequent xenophobic fears and hatred of those “others” who were refused entry into Canada: Irish, in 1847, Chinese in 1885, Sikhs 1914, Jews 1939, Japanese 1940 and Haitians in 1973.
Trumpian rhetoric and past and present autocratic governments have always espoused a “you and me” against the “others/world” belief. A racist ideology that forms into societal systemic racism. I would venture to say that most Quebecers are peaceful and openly welcoming, although I haven’t met them all, however, if our government’s leaders continue to foment fear and hatred of “others” through laws and policies that protect racist thought and behaviour , those benign voices of disturbed thought will grow louder and more dangerous. And unfortunately, Quebec will no longer be the peaceful welcoming society that the Premier believes it to be.
Ed Cukier
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.