The notwithstanding clause has been getting a lot of press in light of Bill 21. But there is another notwithstanding clause in the constitution, not called as such, which has proved a bigger threat to the English-speaking community over the years than its more famous cousin. This second clause (s. 59) means that notwithstanding their constitutionally-entrenched minority-language rights (s.23), those in the rest of Canada whose mother tongue is English cannot come here and have their children educated in their language. And this clause is in force without the Quebec government having to do anything at all. Indeed, for the clause to be repealed, Quebec would have to opt in to the constitution’s mother-tongue provisions in the language of education. Now, having held our tongue for so long, please don’t ask us to hold our breath too.
What to do? Some have suggested that this “second notwithstanding clause “ should be struck down. A noble but quixotic sentiment in light of the amending formula which would require Quebec’s consent. Others have said that the school commissioners should have been spearheading a drive for broader access to English schooling. But that is not their mandate under the constitution and to do so would have been an abuse of power.
English Quebec has been held hostage to Quebec’s Question Nationale for some forty years. But separation is all but dead and even a majority of Francophone Quebecers want to ease Bill 101’s restrictions on access to English-language schooling, as a 2017 Léger poll reveals.
Enrolment in our schools continues to plummet. The remedy is political. The time is now.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
