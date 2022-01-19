Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High around -4°C. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -16°C. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.