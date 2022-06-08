I don't know about you, but I think the Quebec government has either never heard of the ripple effect, or they didn't think about the consequences of these new restrictions on Quebec's anglophone population.
As a French Canadian who spent a number of years outside of Quebec, I can attest that anti-anglo stuff in Quebec had a negative effect on francophones outside of Quebec.
I can't see anything productive coming out of this new bill. Hope all is well in Montreal.
Michel Trahan
Maria, Qc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.