The recent announcement of Julie Payette’s resignation as Canada’s Governor General might have come as a surprise. There has been a reaction from some who may question the value of maintaining such a position. That is understandable. Her function was largely ceremonial, somewhat costly, and can be considered as a reminder of an anachronistic, monarchical, system that can be argued, runs counter to that of democratic independent country.
One simple argument supporting the retention of the post would be to realize that its abolition would require a rewriting of the constitution, coupled with a new method of electing or appointing a new head of state. Those who have witnessed past constitutional change and the division it provokes would scarcely relish another reformulation. If we are to have change, it should only come after the implications have been clearly spelled out and presented by at least one of the federal parties as part of their platform in a general election. If that party were to win, at least there would be a legitimate mandate for change. However, without any such mandate, any attempt to abolish the post will surely evoke serious opposition and do little for Canadian unity.
Given the present circumstances, when the country must resolve economic and health challenges brought by a pandemic, surely there are more pressing matters for the government to deal with than the role of a Governor General which plays so little part in our everyday lives.
Jim Wilson
NDG
