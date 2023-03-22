At a time of high inflation where many residents of NDG/CDN have to choose between buying food and paying rent, it is astounding that the borough is still proposing to develop a multi sport facility at Mackenzie King Park at a cost of $5 million. This “vanity project” for which the main cost is the installation of a synthetic turf sports field, is designed to attract private, fee-paying organizations. It is a double whammy for taxpayers. Not only is the project expensive, but the park will no longer provide residents with unrestricted, free access to a wide open green oasis in the middle of the most densely populated area of Montreal.
Supporters of the project argue that in the long run, synthetic fields, particularly the newer generations, are cheaper to maintain than natural surfaces. Really? The synthetic soccer field at Martin Luther King Park is about to be resurfaced at a cost of $2 million after only about 10 years of use. Newer generations of synthetic turf require as much maintenance and grooming as natural surfaces.
Finally, when looking at Montreal’s and NDG/CDN spending priorities, it is interesting to note that for 2023, $4.9 million is earmarked to help organizations dealing with homelessness and $5 million is earmarked for developing a multi sport park. Truly astounding!
Susan Schachter
Snowdon resident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.