Dr. Mitch Shulman's warning that emerging variants may drive political promises into the long grass is the old thing - the doctor knows best - and mounting evidence of risk to the vaccinated, unvaccinated and so-called post-COVID immune says so.
All anyone really knows is COVID's sticking around for the long haul. And the smart money knows the odds of the virus turning partial vaccination and full freedom to its virulent advantage.
So that the odds are on us, lest we forget: for millennia smallpox, less infectious but more lethal, stalked humanity and then, from the first cowpox-derived antiviral to our final victory, another three centuries passed.
Yes sirree, there's some so shall ye reap irony about this farm club cut-up hitting close to .300. Then again, did y'all hear Boris Johnson's landed the role of Mayor in SARS 3?
Jonathan Rau Chapin
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.