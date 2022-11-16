I read with interest and empathy the November 2nd editorial piece from an ER nurse at an undisclosed emergency department. The letter highlights a fundamental problem within our health care system: a divided health care system where best practices are unable to be shared.
The writer decries the fact that nurses doing triage at their hospital cannot give patients pain medication or order x-rays without a doctor seeing the patient and authorizing those interventions. Understandably this lengthens wait times as well as the suffering of the patients. I can also imagine the frustration of the nurses who want to help but feel stymied. That piece however does not reflect the situation at all emergency departments. This is not universal and if they were aware of what other hospitals have already done they could be working within their own hospital to improve the situation.
For example, at both the RVH and the MGH nurses can give medication including narcotics to someone in pain without waiting for a doctor to see the patient as part of their collective orders with specific checks and balances to do it safely. Similarly, they do not need to wait for a doctor to see a patient to order an x-ray of an ankle or draw bloods. Furthermore, both hospital emergency departments have a "patient flow committee" consisting of doctors, nurses, unit coordinators and admin staff reviewing how to improve the efficiency of the ED.
The fact that these collective orders are not already in place where this person works unfortunately emphasizes the fact that health care is siloed and that we often work in the dark not knowing what other hospital centres are doing that could benefit everyone. If there was ever a role for the government in health care this should be it but once again something as simple as spreading the word about best practices seems to be out of this government's reach. If they can't do something as straightforward and simple as this, is it any wonder that they can't remedy the problems plaguing our emergency rooms?
Mitch Shulman MDCM FRCPC CSPQ
Associate Professor, Dept of Emergency Medicine, McGill
Attending Physician, Emergency Department, McGill University Health Centre
Columnist, Public Health, The Suburban
