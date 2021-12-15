Notices had been posted by the Centre Intégré universitaire et de services sociaux du Centre-Ouest de l'Ile-de Montréal all over the five-storey apartment building where I live informing us that on the 7th of December at 13.30 the residents of this building would receive the booster shot (3rd dose) of the COVID vaccine and an option of taking the flu vaccine at the same time.
Moreover, there were pamphlets left on our apartment doors informing us that as of 13.30 they would be knocking on our door and when that transpired we were to bring a chair out of our apartment, wear a short sleeve shirt, and carry proof of our previous vaccinations, and a piece of identification. It was mid-afternoon before anyone came to our door as most of the tenants on my floor sat in chairs in front of their apartment, Eventually an evaluator arrived at my door, asked me a few questions on a pre-vaccination questionnaire , told me to leave the paper on the chair and the vaccinator would be coming around in due course. This is where everything went sideways. Apparently they were understaffed and did not have enough vaccine to continue. One person on the ground floor was told that they will be back possibly next week. For the residents it was a wasted day when we could have gone elsewhere for the vaccination instead of being housebound. This experience was not planned very well and somebody needs to answer why.
Sol Boxenbaum
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.