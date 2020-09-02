On August 30, the unwanted bike paths were extended west from Madison to Cavendish. Does anyone listen to citizens’ concerns, other than Marvin Rotrand?
More people have been disrupted. I learned in today’s Montreal Gazette, (“Borough mayor calls for bike lane working group”) that Sue Montgomery, who DOES NOT speak for over 1500 angry citizens against the bike path, is quoted as saying, “Obviously we want a bike path on Terrebonne”. NO -Ms. Montgomery WANTS a bike path on Terrebonne.
Changing the direction of Terrebonne as Peter McQueen has suggested is only going to create more emissions as people circle more blocks searching for lost parking. LEAVE the street the way is was before this stupidity began.
Remove the bike paths on Terrebonne immediately, do NOT change the direction of traffic on Terrebonne, keep it as 2 way and scrap Sue Montgomery’s absolutely ludicrous plan of turning Walkley into a FUN Corridor. Parks are FUN corridors – not streets. She is clearly not thinking.
I respectfully suggest that Ms. Montgomery actually listen to the people who are against this ill thought out, unilateral change to Terrebonne. I don’t know who wants this bike path other than Sue. They are plenty of bike paths in NDG; I wonder if she’d like this on her street.
Would she actually listen to any working group if they did not agree with her vision for the streets of NDG (particularly Terrebonne?)
Judy Kolonics
A resident of Terrebonne Ave.
