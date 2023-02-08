Bill 21! The fun just never ends, but nobody is laughing.
"Unfortunately, the majority of Quebecers appear to be swayed not by the rule of law, but by anti-Muslim sentiment," Elghawaby and Farber wrote. Has Farber been attacked and asked to apologize? "... after a Léger Marketing poll found that the 88 per cent of Quebecers who held negative views of Islam overwhelmingly supported the ban ... "
But about the anti-English, antisemitic, anti-non-white, anti-Indigenous mindset of too many just plain ignorant who eat up all the political rhetoric? Last time I checked 88% is a majority.
Perhaps the perpetually thin-skinned nationalist, separatist politicians should first apologize for Bill 21. Just who it is that doesn't know Quebec history is definitely debatable. And that other fool mentioned "bridge-building". The hypocrisy is astounding!
Bridge-building my a** ! What a joke. And yet, again, nobody is laughing. Meanwhile, health care, education, infrastructure, ... not to mention immigration, all take a backseat to appeasing and brainwashing Legault's base.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
