I think it’s rich that we are shocked by the violence in Washington given that this seems to be the new level of discourse in the USA. Trump wins a questionable election in 2016 and the other extremists try to burn down Berkeley. You have a legitimate grievance against the police or courts, destroy the city of your choice, loot and set fire to it. You think your right to own an arsenal is in danger of being restricted, bring your weapons into a State legislature and threaten elected officials. So it does not shock me that the far right extremists exercise the mayhem that serves as twenty-first century America’s version of civil disobedience. Thoreau and Gandhi if alive would shake their heads in disgust.
David Brown
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.