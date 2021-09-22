All Animals Are Equal But Some Animals Are More Equal Than Others,” reads the Commandment at the end of George Orwell’s book, Animal Farm. In view of the new Vaccine Passport system that has been implemented, it seems prudent to take a look at what our Constitution says about equality under the law.
Section 15 (1) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom states: “Every individual is equal before and under the law and has the right to the equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination and, in particular, without discrimination based on race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, age or mental or physical disability.”
Because everyone is equal before and under the law, to this list we can add that everyone has the right to equal protection and equal benefit of the law without discrimination based on injection status. Prejudice and discrimination toward members of society based on injection status deserves a name, so that it can be identified and recognized in the same way that racism, sexism, anti-semitism, and the like, are. Let’s call it: medicalism.
The Charter ensures that the government, or anyone acting on its behalf, does not take away or interfere with these rights or freedoms unreasonably. The introduction of a tool or system that is discriminatory will always be accompanied by justifications. We need to ask whether the justifications are right, moral, and just.
With freedom comes responsibility. Indeed, we have a responsibility to keep Canada a free and democratic society. We have the responsibility to defend and protect our neighbour’s right to freedom, and we have the responsibility to safeguard the equality rights of the stranger. Insodoing we protect our own rights to equality and we ensure our own right to be free.
The true meaning of unity is that the divisions between us are false. We're All In This Together.Or, as George Orwell might have put it, All People Are Equal And No People Are More Equal Than Others. Christine Kudsi-Zadeh Montreal
I find this letter misses the point entirely. It trots out Animal Farm, which is an important book, but that is not the issue with vaccination. It is too bad George Orwell did not know Mike Tyson, who is believed* to have said that "Everyone has a plan until they are punched in the face." When you have a pandemic killing millions of people without discrimination, getting a vaccine is the only way we as a society can minimize death and help our neighbors. Those who choose not to get vaccinated (not those who can't for medical reasons), are purely selfish and do not have the right according to any Charter, to pass on death and disease to their fellow citizens. The fact that we are alive today is because we were vaccinated as children. Vaccines records are both necessary and just according to any worthwhile baseline of justice. Life and survival are at the root of human ethics.
