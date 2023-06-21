I don’t know why Peter Sauve thinks the Conservatives would be better than the Liberals. Every Conservative member voted for Bill C-13, usually the opposition never supports the government like this. During the time the bill was in committee, the Conservatives were proposing ideas against the interests of the Anglophone community. A Conservative member would not represent the community any better than the Liberals.
Lorne Freeman
Montreal
