Although Sect 23[a] of the Federal Charter of Rights and Freedoms stipulates that all Canadian citizens have the right of school choice if their first language learned and still understood is English or French, Sect 59, in the very same Charter prevents a Canada wide application. Sect 59 states that Sect 23[a] will apply in Quebec, but only if the National Assembly so permits it. Simply stated, even after becoming Canadian citizens, mother tongue English immigrants cannot enroll their children in English schools. Conversely, once becoming citizens, French speakers, educated anywhere in the world, may attend a French school throughout Canada, those rights are denied to Quebec’s English speaking citizens. To any advocate of civil rights, Sect 59 is an anathema. Instead of providing rights to individuals, as charters ought to do, the rights of Canadian citizens are superseded by those given to a provincial government. Whereas this barrier remains from the Charter’s inception, there is no indication that any Quebec government intends to remove it.
In a recent conversation with Geoff Kelley, the long time Liberal MNA, I asked why no Liberal government had ever made an effort to repeal sect 59. His answer was unsurprising; the majority of Liberals MNAs oppose extending those rights to Quebec’s Anglophones. They ignore the significant efforts made by its English minority to incorporate French into their lives with its numerous English immersion schools which provide more instruction in French than English. Moreover, French school enrollment is increasing from PEI to British Columbia, and the federal government, along with other provincial governments, has tried to expand on minority rights, Quebec resolutely heads in the opposite direction and attempts to curtail them.
The English school enrollment has plummeted since Bill 101. Its inexorable decline means more schools will inevitably close. If, or when, the Supreme Court rules on the Bill 40, it may clarify management rights, but that does nothing for the English schools , which survives on its students enrollment, which is directly connected to the parents’ right to choose. Quebec, hypocritically, proclaims its support for French minorities in other provinces, but fails to provide equal treatment for its own minority. In the words of French philosopher Albert Camus:‘Democracy is not the law of the majority, but the protection of the minority.’
Jim Wilson
NDG
