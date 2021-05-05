I just wanted to thank you for your editorial "Expanding Bill 101: Premier Legault you will destroy the legacy you wanted".
I'm a life-long Montrealer (West Island) currently living in Toronto for 6 years and HAD plans to move back home to raise my kids in Montreal. I've been monitoring the political situation and it is with extreme sadness that I find myself increasingly not wanting to move back anymore.
The reason why I appreciate the editorial is because to my frustration, no one but The Suburban has publicly written what was stated in the editorial. It is the most blatant violation of basic rights and absolutely illegal. I'm blown away how no one from the English community has spoken up the way your paper and your editor Beryl Wajsman do so consistently. We need louder and more consistent voices from the English and immigrant communities to oppose this.
Thank you.
Grant Yim
Toronto
