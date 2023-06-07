I am one of many citizens here in Pointe-Claire who are fighting city council's plan to erect a fence at Northview Park. We are asking the city council to amend a contract for the renovations of the park to remove an outfield fence that will cut through a large open greenspace. Our main points of opposition are:
* Baseball Quebec & Montreal have confirmed the fence is not necessary. The administration has repeatedly told us it IS necessary, but provided no proof or acknowledged our refutation.
* Baseball and the open greenspace have co-existed harmoniously for decades without any reported incidents of injury. The administration offered that lost balls are a problem, which we found to be a vaguely ridiculous reason for a 500ft 8ft chain link fence.
* Baseball is played a maximum of 20% of the calendar year, and the fence would impede day-to-day enjoyment of the park.The local school uses this park daily to conduct their gym classes. Recent renovations to the school have eaten up their greenspace. Local daycares, park programs and citizens also use this park for multiple activities.
* This is an opportunity for the city to save significant funds in a $900K+ renovation.
* The enrollment for Baseball West Island (who uses the field) is 230 children (for all nearby cities), the opposition for the fence is significant (near 200 citizens), including 76% of the homes surrounding the park.
For the most part the council has not replied to us, nor has the administration. We are proposing a win/win solution: Renovate the field without the fence.
* Baseball can continue as it has for decades.
* Local citizens will be able to continue to use the green space without the enclosure.
* The city can save money.
Sara Makosz
Pointe Claire
