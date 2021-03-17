I read your editorial about the curfew and I agree 110%. It needs to end. There is no science nor data thus far that shows or showed it worked here or anywhere in the world. Your editorial should be pushed into all media and into the political world and debated and the curfew removed once and for all. It would do all Quebecers a massive favour and give us back our rights and freedoms, at least in this regard.
My many thanks for your work.
Dominic Read
Montreal
