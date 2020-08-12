Bravo to David McMillan. His assessment of Valerie Plante’s administration as “authoritarian” is quite accurate. No doubt his valid criticism of the Plante administration’s ill thought out “project” for removal of parking did not fall on deaf ears (for a change). His reference to next year’s municipal election has resulted in this administration reversing its unilateral decision to alter traffic on Notre Dame St. W.
I would remind the current sitting councilors and the mayor of CDN-NDG that there are indeed elections next year. Their claim to have consulted NDG residents, municipal organizations and the invisible merchants on Terrebonne Street is specious at best. To add insult to injury, Ms. Montgomery assures the residents of NDG that a survey will be done in the fall. Her complete disregard for the citizens she represents is insulting.
We have raised our voices in objection to this dictatorial move by sitting politicians only to be summarily dismissed and ignored. Meanwhile the CDN-NDG Nanny State tells us that this is a “temporary project”.
When Robert Borden initiated Income Tax in 1916/1917, it was to be temporary. Pardon me, if I do not believe Ms. Montgomery. In a CBC report (July 23/20), Ms. Montgomery says she is listening to people’s concerns. She seems to listen to cyclists or those who share her personal agenda.
I believe that many CDN-NDG residents will flock to the polls in the coming election. It will be interesting to see who remains mayor and which sitting councillors will be reelected. From the groundswell, it seems that a huge change is on the horizon. It’s time to dump the Nanny State.
Judy Kolonics
Montreal
