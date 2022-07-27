Has anyone from the CAQ reached out to congratulate Dawson for its international sustainability award? I'm guessing NOT! But if a French cegep had won,
the Fleur de lys waving nationalists would be 'blowing their horns'. Puffed up with vicarious pride. It's all just so screwed up.
Michael Labbee
Pointe Claire
