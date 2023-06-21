I spent the Grand Prix weekend downtown with friends, hoping all merchants, restaurants and especially our world-renowned high-end boutiques enjoyed the katching. It’s no well-kept secret that Montreal offers the best value even if you’re not a high-end roller.
Unfortunately, I did not see at the track bilingual signs heralding “Montreal, the beautiful French city to party, enjoy and invest” What a missed opportunity to compete for world attention Mayor Plante and your equal Premiere Gee I forgot. So I sent a high-end bottle of “Italian-New York Manischevitz” to the National Assembly to enjoy no matter what language or car MNA’s drive to get to the next stop sign under the speed limit. Hopefully, the bottle will serve good reason to return to work with a better mindset after their lengthy well paid $30,000.00 vacation!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
