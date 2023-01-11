Many streets where incandescent street lamps have been replaced (sometimes while in perfect working condition) by LED lamps are worse lit as a consequence. The new lamps do not cover as large a surface on the ground as the old ones, and the quality of light they provide (cold and blue for the new ones versus warm and yellow for the old ones) is worse. The LED street lamps may be more economical and environmentally friendly, but if pedestrians' safety and people's general well-being count, this change in street lighting does not constitute progress.
Filip Bojin
NDG
