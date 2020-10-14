The human race is condemned to forget history and dream of things that are important in their past glory but not to remember the skeletons infesting the cupboard. Nearly every country has a skeleton hidden away that embarasses the current generation.
Turkey is no exception when it comes to glory and a tainted history. During the mid-sixties I was working away from home and stayed at a small home where my landlady was Armenian. One day she handed me a cutting of an old Turkish newspaper that had a picture of three young girls at the centre of an advert. When translated for me, it was offering these Armenian children for sale as slaves. One can only guess the purpose of the sale.
Later in the day, my landlady told me of her experience of horror. After her mother had been beheaded by the Turkish invaders, she had watched them kicking her mother's head, as if it was a ball, along the road.
Can anyone name just one long established country that does not smell?
Ernest Reid
Dollard des Ormeaux
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.