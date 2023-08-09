Nice nod to senior care in your recent editorial. But we already know that no kindly action will follow these brave words.
Take these words, for example: “Seniors rights should be the leading issue on the agenda of social justice.” They should be, but they never were, are not now, nor will they ever be. The agenda is the same for everything now, including social justice. The agenda has one single item on it. Making money. And seniors cost money. Therefore seniors are not the “leading issue” on anything. And no one is facilitating a world of senior-focused social justice. No one.
Take some other words: “People who have contributed all their lives are not only being deprived of the money they put into the system for their retirement, but are being neglected in their most fundamental needs.” Indeed! The system (more like “chaos”) has been sorely insufficient for decades now. This is nothing new. And it keeps going from worse to abysmal, because it’s not a sexy thing, gerontology and geriatrics. Proof of this is on network TV, where medical shows are all about the OR, the ER, and maybe Obstetrics. The drooling old and incontinent are not even shown on the diaper commercials, never mind the show! “Dignity”, after all, is a concept written in stone...
Anyway, “fundamental needs” are hugely expensive.
So, let’s just stop this discourse about seniors having expensive fundamental needs. Let’s ignore those needs because they cost way too much! We can’t raise the taxes of the workforce by 1000%! But the seniors are growing in numbers, and they’re not going away...What to do next? I know! Obligatory medical assistance in dying! The only inexpensive senior is a dead senior! Come on, let’s get that Bill on its way to its first reading!
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.