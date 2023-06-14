Though next Monday's federal by-election offers a rare, golden opportunity for NDG-Westmount voters to just say no to further language-rights abuse, it seems they're only too ready to perpetuate the same benighted reflex at the polls that keeps them seated at the back of the proverbial bus.
If a poll reported by one of our selectively fake-news outlets is to be believed, Monday's winner will be the governing Liberal-NDP Party (sic) that locked Canadians into an effective coalition government until 2025, and which is now scheming to entrench parts of Law 101 within Canada's Official Languages Act via Bill C-13 -- and which has further compromised individual free-speech by stubbornly refusing to protect it in the all-important body of Act C-11, Canada's online censorship bill.
Yet despite having the luxury of a by-election whose message will be heard across the country without changing their morally-undemocratic governing coalition, many local Liberals will happily vote for the Anna Gainey-Jean-Francois Filion Party (sic) -- and this despite the recent revelation from Liberal senator and former Montreal Gazette editor-in-chief Joan Fraser that Justin Trudeau is fiercely adamant about passing the anti-bilingual C-13 as is.
Former NDG Liberal MNA Reed Scowen wrote that French Quebecers are the shrewdest voters in Canada. I contend that Quebec's non-francophones continue to be the thickest. You know, the ones who had no problem with entrenching constitutional recognition of Quebec's promotion and protection of its "distinct society," but who are now comically apoplectic over Francois Legault doing exactly that via Bills 96 and 21.
Similarly in the Mount Royal riding, Liberal fans of the Trudeau-Singhers heap praise upon their MP Anthony Housefather for opposing C-13 while concentrating their wrath on Legault's French-supremacist CAQ régime -- yet astonishingly oblivious to the exclusive culpability of C-13's chief proponent, Justin Trudeau.
That is, were it not for Justin Trudeau alone, Anthony Housefather would have no need to protest his own Liberal government -- or to now seriously consider crossing the floor to the Opposition benches.
The Official Languages Act, as you'll recall, was arguably imposed upon Canadians to deter Quebec separation by making French Quebecers feel more at home in Canada. Now, Junior Trudeau's imposition of C-13 handily complements Legault's discrimination in making non-francophones feel less at home in Quebec.
And for NDG-Westmount Liberals, it now seems having an MP with space-shuttle experience or a famous dad clearly tops the need for one who will actually defend their own community's interests within a Trudeau régime.
So on Monday, they'll opt for yet another hand-picked, Trudeau fangirl who'll silently occupy the backbenches, over a Conservative whose election alone would show official Ottawa that non-francophone Quebecers refuse to be taken for granted any longer, and which would bestow upon Mathew Kaminski and his riding a much greater intra-party clout.
Yet the call of the Gainey-Filion Party (sic) is a hard habit to break, especially as its predictable drumbeat is promoted daily via the Marxism-spake-trendy drivel of local radio celebrities -- please stop calling them "journalists" -- shamelessly shilling for their like-minded political celebrities.
Quebec comedian Yvon Deschamps once quipped that "what Quebec wants" is an independent Quebec within a united Canada. What too many non-francophones here want is a federal party that's in bed with their selectively fake-news media establishment -- with both whispering the same old, sweet assurances that all will be well if you'd just believe their sweet lies. And believe them NDG-Westmount voters surely will, despite this exceptional by-election opportunity.
Albert Einstein, reportedly, said that the definition of insanity is expecting a different result while repeating the same behavior. Alas, he knew us well.
Peter Sauvé
NDG
