It was only a matter of time before the loss of our wonderful Station 11 in NDG began to show the need for an active police presence in NDG (and not only in eastern NDG).
I’m not surprised about the mugging of the victim, Peter Gillich. What an awful welcome to his new neighbourhood. He is fortunate in that he was “only” mugged. The trauma he suffered is awful.
I doubt that anything will be done to re-establish an active and local police presence in NDG. While one of the highest taxed boroughs, our tax dollars are gladly accepted. Our pleas for public security are dismissed.
We, in NDG, are sliding into becoming another marginalized area. My tax dollars are not at work.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
